Memorial spoils Jasper's first game on new turf-field with victory

The high-octane Memorial Tigers traveled to Jasper on Friday, for what has become the annual opener for the two teams.

Jasper unveiled its brand-new field-turf at Alumni Stadium, but Memorial had plans on wrecking the party. On Memorial's first drive of the game, quarterback Michael Lindauer connects with Branson Combs, and he's taken down at the eight-yard line, and add on a few extra for a face mask penalty.

Then, it's the Tiger's tough runner, Kenyon Ervin, punching it in after that, for the four-yard touchdown run.

Next Tigers' drive, Lindauer goes up top and finds his man, Matt Kiesel down the sideline.

However, Jasper would bear down, as Anthony Kluemper chases down Lindauer, for a big sack, and Jasper takes over. This one turned into a slug fest, though, as Memorial guts out an 18-7 win.

