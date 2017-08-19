Bosse victorious in season opener with win over Pike Central

The Bosse Bulldogs began the 2017 season at home against Pike Central.

Picking things up in the fourth quarter, Bosse leading 12-0, quarterback Brennen Tompkins gives the hand-off to teammate Zy'Keith Davis and he took a brutal hit. Fourth-down and needing eight-yards, the Bulldogs go for it.

Tompkins fakes the hand off and airs it out and Javen Layne brings it down and he will make his way into the end zone.

Bosse gets the win, 19-0.

