Reitz holds Henderson Co. scoreless in 41-0 victory

It was a packed house at the Reitz Bowl where the Panthers were ready to rock and roll from the kick off.

Reitz quarterback Eli Wiethop connected with Isaiah Dunham on a short swing pass and Dunham was gone from there. His touchdown gave the Panthers its first touchdown and lead of the 2017 season.

The Panthers were looking to double-up the score with first and goal. A hand off to Carter Schnarr, who bulldozes his way into the end zone, made it 14-0 Reitz.

It was all Reitz from that point on as they went on to win it, 41-0.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.