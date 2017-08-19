Reitz holds Henderson Co. scoreless in 41-0 victory - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Reitz holds Henderson Co. scoreless in 41-0 victory

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It was a packed house at the Reitz Bowl where the Panthers were ready to rock and roll from the kick off.

Reitz quarterback Eli Wiethop connected with Isaiah Dunham on a short swing pass and Dunham was gone from there. His touchdown gave the Panthers its first touchdown and lead of the 2017 season.

The Panthers were looking to double-up the score with first and goal.  A hand off to Carter Schnarr,  who bulldozes his way into the end zone, made it 14-0 Reitz.

It was all Reitz from that point on as they went on to win it, 41-0.

