Eclipse traffic back up expected near Twin Bridges

It's no surprise, traffic delays are expected across the Tri-State throughout the weekend.

One major roadblock could be crossing the Ohio River past construction on the Twin Bridges.



Friday evening, vehicles were moving southbound but at very low rate of speed. In the coming days, those headed towards Henderson should prepare for the traffic back-up to get even worse.



Construction work will continue on the Twin Bridges heading into Kentucky. Road crews expect a surge in traffic coming down I-69 from Indianapolis.



To help clear any confusion, there will be plenty of signs posted along the way.



"In the ground zero area, we put up extra signs that say to I-24, to I-69 or to the Pennyrile Parkway to help people get back to those major corridors as quickly and as efficiently as possible," Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.



Todd added one key factor is knowing exactly where you're going ahead of time.

"We want people to have a specific place to go. Don't come and plan on pulling off the road somewhere. Have a park, ball field, hopefully somewhere with restrooms or concessions stands," Todd stated.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say they want people to call in and report any traffic problems they're seeing.

Also, the department will have a helicopter flying 2 or 3 times throughout the day looking at the traffic flow at major intersections.

