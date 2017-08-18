Kentucky distillery making Total Eclipse Moonshine

Festivals for the eclipse are kicking off all across the country.

At Casey Jones Distillery, they've been planning for the eclipse for years, but they're also offering an eclipse of their own.

"We have all kind of people from around the world who are here," says Casey Jones Distillery Part Owner, Peg Hays.

"We're right here at the epicenter, ground zero of the eclipse. You got a front row seat. It's a neat place to be," says volunteer Austin Carroll.

Thousands are expected to be here for their lights out solar eclipse festival. We're told preparing for this huge event has been a major undertaking. Their countdown clock is ticking.

"It's gone from a year to months now to days. It's going by fast," says Master Distiller/Owner, Arlon Jones.

"The lasts few weeks we've been trying to get everything ready for it," says CJD's Tommy Turner, "it's just too much to think about really."

They've worked hard to give you an eclipse, like none other, with their Total Eclipse Moonshine.

"If you purchase a bottle of our total eclipse moonshine, we kind of guarantee the lights out," says Jones.

"Not only do you get to see the eclipse, you get to taste it," says Hays.

Sales are going fast.

"We're going to be lucky to have a bottle left at this place when it's all said and done," says Jones.

Some of the corn used in the total eclipse moonshine was actually launched into space on a NASA sponsored balloon at Austin P. University. Both Earth and Space Total eclipse moonshine are available.

You can find more information about the distillery and where to buy Total Eclipse Moonshine on CJD's website.

