Officials hope lines will move faster after security upgrade

Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport will be getting a security upgrade.

A new scanner replaced the metal detector at the airport currently. It will be able to do a whole-body scan like most airports have.

Officials say it should get passengers through security much faster.

"It should speed up lines quicker because before with the metal detector people that had hip and knee replacements had to be patted down like their whole body," explained John Rice, the Airport Operations Manager. "Now with this new machine it should be a lot easier on them because they just pat down that area so it's a lot quicker for those reasons."

Owensboro has weekly flights to Orlando Sanford Airport and also daily service to the St. Louis Airport.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.