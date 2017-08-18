Tens of thousands of travelers expected to come through Tri-State

Preventing traffic problems is a priority for authorities ahead of the eclipse.

Tens of thousands of people will be coming through the Tri-State to get to places like Hopkinsville and Madisonville for the best view of Monday's eclipse.

About 150,000 travelers are expected by Monday

Transportation officials say highways are clear and moving right now, but travelers will see more congestion starting Sunday.

Multiple state agencies say they've been training for the solar eclipse event for months in advance and law enforcement will be in full force with 8-times more officers in Christian County than normal.

We're told multiple emergency shelters are on standby, ready to open if needed.

Officials say travelers need to be patient and bring plenty of food and water.

