Memorial looks to build off previous seasons momentum as 2017 kicks off

Last season, the Memorial Tigers finished with 9-4, winning five straight before they dropped to Brownstown Central in Regionals. This season, the Tigers are looking to carry over that momentum and they are appear to be strong early on with plenty of guys returning, especially on offense.

Michael Lindauer, who has started since freshman year, will be back under center as a junior and he will have his threats back like Kenyon Ervin in the backfield and Matt Kiesel down field to catch those bombs.

On the defensive side of the ball, they are set as well with many returners on the line. The only spot that may look new, is the secondary with junior Evan Janiga as the lone returnee.

Now the Tigers are on the road at Jasper to open the season. Tigers head coach John Hurley says they have been preparing all summer for this road trip.

John Hurley says, "It's a challenge to go on the road for an hour for the first game of the year, but I think it's a good experience for our kids to have," coach Hurley explained. "So we have been working on a lot of distractions at practice and having to over come some tough times."

"I think it's just a mind set we have to visualize going up and trying to get a win and it's a lot of visualization for us here, last year we came out and played and I think we should do the same this year," Lindauer said.

Again, Memorial is set to take on Jasper on Friday with kick off slated for 6:30 p.m.

