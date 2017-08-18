Webster Co. Jail tightening security for work release program

Three men have escaped from custody at the Webster County jail in the last year.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections holds a training course for jail supervisors every year to prevent it from happening. Sergeant Eric Elder says the most common mistake is developing a friendship with an inmate.

"They may be more apt to try to give them things they're not supposed to have, sharing a cigarette, sharing a different type of tobacco," Elder said.

But Elder says that's not why those three inmates escaped. There are 12 to 15 kinds of violations that can get a supervisor fired from the program, and there are restrictions on their job duties.

"This protects our inmates from being victimized by employers and it helps employers not be victimized by inmates," Elder said. "An inmate must be with a supervisor at all times when they're outside the jail, but for anybody inside the restricted custody center, the jail installed this fence around the whole facility to discourage anyone who's thinking about making a break for it. This is nothing that's required to keep your restricted custody inmates," Elder said.

The fence is about nine feet tall if you include the barbed wire. Just like before they installed the fence, any inmate being transported away from the facility must be accompanied by a deputy.

