South Gibson superintendent, parent get creative with eclipse presentation

The South Gibson School Superintendent Stacey Humbaugh and a parent got creative Friday with an eclipse presentation at Haubstadt Community School.

Superintendent Stacey Humbaugh looks pretty legit in her moon costume if you ask me! #eclipse pic.twitter.com/colELf31vl — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) August 18, 2017

Humbaugh says they are trying to make the eclipse safety lessons fun and engaging.

Haubstadt was one of the schools that got eclipse glasses from Toyota.

On Monday, the kids will all go out and experience the rare event- but today parent Jessica Potts wanted to give the kids a physical example of what to expect.

Humbaugh says as a safety precaution, the students won't be going out for early recess on Monday before the eclipse.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.