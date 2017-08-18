Madisonville kicks off Solar Madness festival

The city of Madisonville is expecting 20 to 30 thousand visitors leading up to Monday's Day of Darkness.

They have a weekend full of events scheduled around the eclipse.

Organizers say the Friday Night Live event is the biggest one yet for Madisonville, and they say that's because it kicks off this weekend's Solar Madness festival.

The theme for the weekend is Fun in the Sun.

Organizers say they have about 12,000 pairs of glasses left that will be for sale Friday night, each pair is $3. There will also be food, drinks, and merchandise for sale all to promote tourism in Madisonville.

"We are funded partially now through the restaurant tax, 25% of that tax goes toward events that promote tourism," said Summer Crick, Community Development Director. "What better place to spend it than during a solar eclipse festival that's going to happen once in 100 years. That has allowed all of the Friday Night Lives as well as the Solar Madness Festival. It's been funded in major part by the restaurant tax," Crick said.

The city is expecting huge crowds this weekend, and organizers tell us they've already seen people driving around town with license plates from all over the country.

Organizers tell us all the events are free and open to the public.

[CLICK here for the list of events]

Friday Night Live starts Friday at 5 p.m. and will last until at least 10.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.