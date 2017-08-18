PREVIEW: Evansville hosts River City Friday in battle of playoff contenders

The Evansville Otters open a three-game weekend series Friday at Bosse Field against a fellow playoff contender in the River City Rascals with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Friday is ‘E is for Everyone’ Night as the Otters partner with the city of Evansville to embrace the ‘E is for Everyone’ campaign. Friday is sponsored by Echo Community Healthcare and after the game, fans are encouraged to stay in their seats for a spectacular fireworks show.

Evansville (43-37) returns home hoping to pass the surging Rascals in the Frontier League standings. Entering the series, River City holds a one-game advantage over Evansville in both the West Division and Wild Card standings.

The Otters are coming off a brief three-game road trip at Florence, winning the series finale Thursday 8-2 after dropping the first two games. Pushing through two rain delays, the Otters posted 15 hits to snap Florence’s nine-game winning streak.

Brandon Soat was 6 for 10 in the series with three RBIs and he is coming off his first three-hit game since July 4 at Lake Erie. Soat also had a two-RBI game for the first time since June 30 against the Freedom.

The Evansville bullpen was stretched in the Florence series as Kyano Cummings pitched 4 1/3 total innings and Connor Little made his Otters return with 3 1/3 total innings, striking out four.

Dane Phillips and Jeff Gardner have had the most success against the Rascals this season. Phillips has batted .405 with four home runs and 10 RBIs while Gardner has hit .333 with five home runs and 13 RBIs against the Rascals.

The Otters are 6-3 against River City this season, taking two of three in all three series.

Luc Rennie will start on the mound in the series opener for Evansville. In his last start on Aug. 10 against Florence, Rennie was dealt a loss after allowing three runs in six innings. However, Rennie did get a win on Aug. 4 at River City, giving up two runs off four hits in six innings against the Rascals.

The Evansville Otters enter the weekend series with 996 all-time wins, four shy of 1,000 wins in franchise history.

River City (45-37) is coming off a brief two-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies, winning both contests.

Offensively, Josh Silver leads the team with a .294 batting average. He also has 22 doubles and 49 RBIs. Clint Freeman leads the team with 23 doubles while Braxton Martinez leads the Rascals with 13 home runs.

As a team, River City leads the league with 155 doubles and 137 steals.

River City will start Tim Koons on Friday. Koons has gone at least seven innings in back-to-back starts, but is 0-1 while surrendering four runs in each appearance.

