Otters honoring Jelks, Gries in special pregame ceremony Sunday

The Evansville Otters will honor two special personalities Sunday in the series finale against the River City Rascals as the team will remember the impact of former manager Greg Jelks and supporter Janet Gries.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and before the game, Jelks’ No. 44 jersey will be officially retired as his mom, Mary Ruth, and brother, Patrick, will be in attendance. Jelks is the first coach or player in franchise history to have his number retired.

Sunday’s date is significant to Jelks and his family as it marks the 30th anniversary of his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent eight seasons in the Phillies’ organization before playing for the Louisville Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) in 1989.

“Jelksy was a charismatic coach who successfully merged his old-school values with a modern day style to produce the first league championship for the Otters,” Otters Vice President of Sales Joel Padfield said. “He was a great friend and I feel privileged to have known him.”

Jelks was hired as manager of the Otters before the 2002 season and in five seasons leading Evansville, he led the team to the playoffs three times—winning the Frontier League title in 2006. He was also the Roger Hanners Award winner in 2003 after guiding Evansville to a 51-37 record.

After visiting with family in his hometown of Centre, Ala. over the holidays last year, Jelks died in January traveling back to his residence in Australia.

Jelks had dual citizenship and represented Australia in the 2000 Summer Olympics as a coach while also assisting the country in the 2001 Baseball World Cup and 2006 World Baseball Classic. From 1997-99, Jelks played on the Australian national team, where he hit .278 in the 1998 Baseball World Cup.

While Jelks was leading Evansville to a new level of success, Gries was there in the stands supporting the team as a host parent.

Gries was even at Bosse Field last year on Sept. 19 when the Otters clinched the second league title in franchise history with a 1-0 win over River City in the FLCS, celebrating with players, coaches and fellow fans. Early the next morning, she died after being struck by a vehicle while running.

“Janet was a host mom to many Otters,” Padfield said. “Janet could be found in the stands at Bosse Field and she was often spotted at road games, she was a true friend to me and the Evansville Otters.”

Current pitchers Hunter Ackerman and Connor Little lived with Gries and her family. Her daughter, Jill Beamer, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Sunday’s game. Beamer was an Otters intern last season.

Courtesy: Evv. Otters Media Relations