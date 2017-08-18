Toyota delivers glasses to local schools and libraries

Toyota delivered 6,000 eclipse glasses to schools and libraries in and around Gibson County on Friday.

After some safety concerns with the first batch of glasses, Toyota ordered a second shipment from a different company and got them shipped overnight.

The company then delivered glasses to East and South Gibson Schools.

North Gibson School officials decided not to accept the donation so Toyota gave those glasses to Evansville and Princeton libraries, Southern Indiana Career and Tech Center, and a few other local Catholic schools.

Haubstadt Community School got the delivery of shades on Friday.

Principal, John Obermeier, said they've been putting on mini safety lessons all week to prepare the kids.

"They worked very hard to take care of getting another set that is approved by NASA and the companies that are associated with them and so it is just really fantastic that they would do something like this for us and work so hard to help our students and make sure they're safe," said John Obermeier.

Obermeier explained on Monday they are going to keep the students inside during early recesses so the kids aren't tempted to look into the sun without the glasses at all.

