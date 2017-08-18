Owensboro will soon have a new hotel

There will soon be a new place to stay when visiting Owensboro.

Right now, construction is underway for a new Best Western Hotel. The planning and zoning board says the hotel will be 3 stories and have 62 rooms. It's on Goetz Drive, just across from where Texas Roadhouse sits.

We're still working on finding out when it is expected to open.

