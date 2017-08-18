Anonymous donors pay overdue lunch bills for EVSC students

Good news for some Tri-State students.

Anonymous donors have paid all of the balances for overdue lunch bills at eleven EVSC schools.

This has been a growing trend in the country. Kristina Arwood, of Evansville, launched a campaign that raised $20,000 to pay lunch debts in her region.

Jason Woebkenberg of EVSC tells us this is a testament to the community support Evansville has.

"We had one individual who thought he was gonna be paying less there had been an additional amount," Woebkenberg said. "Everyone working together."

EVSC says they will do everything they can to work with families to get overdue lunch bills paid.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.