Hundreds line up for eclipse glasses at Evansville store

The race is on to find those final few industry recommended eclipse glasses.

Hundreds of people waited in long lines through the day just a pair of the solar shades.

Evansville's Nick Nackery got another shipment in on Friday.

The store opened at 9:30 Friday morning, but the line started taking shape well before then. One woman told 14 News she got here around 7:30. She and so many others waiting for hours!

The Nick Nackery had about 3,000 glasses available on a first come, first serve basis. Sales were limited to 5 pairs per person for the walk-ins.

If you reserved glasses, they need to be picked up by noon tomorrow. If not, the store says they'll be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Here's a list of other stores selling glasses.

