Sunrise School Spirit kicks off season 3

Take a walk through the Tri-State food bank with its Executive Director and you'll quickly learn how passionate they are about helping people in need.

"We can solve hunger. We really can," said Food Bank's Executive Director, Glenn Roberts.

Roberts says the vision could take 5 years or more. Their goal is to eventually provide enough access to nutritious food for everyone in need.

"It can be done, but it takes everybody. It takes the community, it takes schools, it takes corporations." said Roberts.

That's where Sunrise School Spirit steps in.

For the past 2 years, 14 News partnered with schools throughout the Tri-State to bring in canned food donations for the food bank.

In that time, students and the community filled these shelves with almost 300,000 pounds of food.

It's all to help people who don't know where their next meal is coming from.

"This means everything. To have that meal, to go to bed with that dinner in your stomach, it means the world to these people that they can have that meal that otherwise, they wouldn't have," said Roberts.

Within weeks of each school's rally, the Tri-State food bank distributes the donations throughout the 33 counties it serves.

"Be excited. Do your best and dream big, because you will help someone in need." said Roberts.

We have 10 schools lined up this year for SSS, and next Friday, Fairfield High School starts us off.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.