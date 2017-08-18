EPD looking for domestic violence suspect who is believed to be armed

Evansville Police are looking for a domestic violence suspect

A warrant was issued Sunday for the arrest of 32-year-old Quentin Antoine Carter.

Tuesday, an officer working in the Caldwell Homes area heard Carter was in the area and was armed with a handgun.

The officer says he spotted Carter walking near the intersection of Linwood and Cross.

Despite repeated instructions to keep his hands up and to get onto the ground, police say Carter appeared to reach for something near his waist, then got into the back of a parked SUV.

The officer believed Carter intended to ambush him if he approached the SUV, so he took cover behind his police car.

Officers say Carter than ran off.

Police are asking anyone who has information on Carter to call 911 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.