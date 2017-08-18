Day of Darkness: Live view now available from Hopkinsville

A warrant was issued Sunday for the arrest of 32-year-old Quentin Antoine Carter.More >>
Hopkinsville will be one of the best places to see the solar eclipse on Monday. One of the highest points in Hopkinsville is the elevator building.More >>
Mike Hurt is the Assistant Police Chief in Princeton, and Bruce Vanoven is a Sergeant with the Gibson County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Dawson springs police are hoping their K9 squad car will be ready in time for the solar eclipse.More >>
Be prepared for heavy "eclipse" traffic in Western Kentucky. While you're on the roads, look for message boards put out by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
