Two candidates announce run for Gibson Co. Sheriff

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Left: Mike Hurt, Right: Bruce Vanoven (Source: Facebook) Left: Mike Hurt, Right: Bruce Vanoven (Source: Facebook)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Two Gibson County men have announced they are running for sheriff.

Mike Hurt is the Assistant Police Chief in Princeton, and Bruce Vanoven is a Sergeant with the Gibson County Sheriff's Office. 

Both candidates are republicans asking for your vote in 2018. 

