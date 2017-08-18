Watch for heavy traffic in Western Kentucky

Be prepared for heavy "eclipse" traffic in Western Kentucky throughout the weekend and Monday.

While you're on the roads, look for message boards put out by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

They'll be along interstates and parkways leading to the viewing sites.

They'll direct you to any lane closures and warn you if there is a traffic issue ahead.

A reminder, officials are asking anyone traveling to the Madisonville and Hopkinsville areas to bring your patience and southern hospitality.

