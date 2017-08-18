Watch for heavy traffic in Western Kentucky

Be prepared for heavy "eclipse" traffic in Western Kentucky. While you're on the roads, look for message boards put out by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More >>
Be prepared for heavy "eclipse" traffic in Western Kentucky. While you're on the roads, look for message boards put out by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More >>
A man is in the Henderson County Jail after police say he rammed his car into a police cruiser and hurt an officer.More >>
A man is in the Henderson County Jail after police say he rammed his car into a police cruiser and hurt an officer.More >>
We have new information on the future of the former Players Club of Henderson golf course.More >>
We have new information on the future of the former Players Club of Henderson golf course.More >>
Kentucky State Police want you to know what NASA is up to so you don't see blinking lights during the eclipse and start to worry.More >>
Kentucky State Police want you to know what NASA is up to so you don't see blinking lights during the eclipse and start to worry.More >>
A large crowd in a western Kentucky town gathered for a candle light vigil to honor the victims in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A large crowd in a western Kentucky town gathered for a candle light vigil to honor the victims in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans has been removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House.More >>
A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans has been removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>