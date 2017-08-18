Watch now on Sunrise: Eclipse forecast, traffic, and Sunrise School Spirit

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

SUNNY, LESS HUMID: It will be mostly sunny and less humid today with highs in the upper 80's. This weekend will feature mainly dry weather as high temps will settle in the upper 80's. There is a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm Saturday afternoon.

HOT ECLIPSE: If you're planning to take part in eclipse viewing on Monday, be prepared to bake. Byron says skies should be sunny early, then partly sunny during the afternoon with high temps in the lower 90's, but a heat index near 100. We're also following the traffic situation along the twin bridges, where the road is expected to be clogged with people heading for the best viewing locations on Monday. Hillary Simon is live on Sunrise with that.

SUNRISE SCHOOL SPIRIT: And we'll launch Sunrise School Spirit this morning at the Tri-State Food Bank, the agency that benefits from the generosity of area schools. Lauren Artino will help kick off the annual event.

So, enjoy your weekend, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

