Henderson Planning Commission denies rezoning request for golf course

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

We have new information on the future of the former Players Club of Henderson golf course. 

We learned the Henderson Planning Commission has denied Corman-McQueen's rezoning requests for the Wolf Hills neighborhood.

We're told the Commission will read its recommendation to the city during the September 5 meeting.

Corman-McQueen wanted to convert the 18 hole course to a 9 hole layout or a sod farm. 

Neighbors were concerned about property values.

