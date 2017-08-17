KSP says not to worry about blinking lights during eclipse

Kentucky State Police want you to know what NASA is up to so you don't see blinking lights during the eclipse and start to worry.

"NASA and some other companies are going to be launching some weather balloons during the eclipse. They'll go extremely high, about 70,000 feet and then they'll start to descend during the eclipse collecting data, taking pictures," KSP trooper Sean Wint said. "They do have blinking lights on them so we don't want people to freak out thinking something's coming down to visit us. It's actually just going to be the weather balloons."

Researchers will be conducting high-altitude balloon flights from more than 50 locations across the eclipse path.

