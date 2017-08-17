Large crowd gathers for candlelight vigil in honor of Charlottesville victims

We have new information on the future of the former Players Club of Henderson golf course.More >>
Kentucky State Police want you to know what NASA is up to so you don't see blinking lights during the eclipse and start to worry.More >>
A large crowd in a western Kentucky town gathered for a candle light vigil to honor the victims in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
At Akin Park in Evansville, the latest installment of The Evansville Parks Foundation's free concert series, "Music in the Park" was celebrated.More >>
Bakeries are firing up their ovens ahead of the rush and hoping to score big with thousands of visitors.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission has filed a complaint against Montgomery Circuit Court Judge Anita Kelly, accusing her of "repeated violations of the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics". Kelly has responded to those accusations.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
