Locals enjoy latest installment of "Music in the Park"

At Akin Park in Evansville, the latest installment of The Evansville Parks Foundation's free concert series, "Music in the Park" was celebrated.

People brought out their lawn chairs and picnics blankets and enjoyed dinner from local food trucks all while listening to live music by the Usual Suspects.

They also accepted donations to help support the efforts of the Evansville Parks Foundation.

The third and final Music in the Park program is Thursday, September 21 at Vann Park from 6 -8.

