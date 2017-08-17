Megan's Minute with Otters pitcher Kyano Cummings

A large crowd in a western Kentucky town gathered for a candle light vigil to honor the victims in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
At Akin Park in Evansville, the latest installment of The Evansville Parks Foundation's free concert series, "Music in the Park" was celebrated.More >>
Bakeries are firing up their ovens ahead of the rush and hoping to score big with thousands of visitors.More >>
The Nick Nackery recently received a shipment of eclipse glasses and customers begin lining up all day including before the store even opened.More >>
First responders were called to the 200 block of North Spring Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that President Donald Trump directly has "told us to develop credible viable military options and that's exactly what we're doing."More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.More >>
