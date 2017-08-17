Bosse vs Harrison boys high school soccer - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bosse vs Harrison boys high school soccer

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On the pitch, it was a battle of east side rivals as Bosse and Harrison squared off.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly