Mt. Vernon Wildcats determined to win

High school football begins on Friday and for now, we continue to count down with a preview of the Mt. Vernon Wildcats.

Mount Vernon went 0-and-10 last season and they are determined to find a way to win this season.

Their offensive line is looking like it will be their strong point with plenty of experience, and they want to keep things fast paced.

The Wildcats have a new head coach Cory Brunson who will look to get back to the winning ways as he did at Harrison.

Former head coach Paul Maier retired after his 19th season of coaching and the team is excited for the changes Brunson is bringing.

