Eclipse glasses available at Evansville store

The solar eclipse madness continues here in Evansville.

The Nick Nackery recently received a shipment of eclipse glasses and customers begin lining up all day including before the store even opened.

Customers waited in long lines to get the glasses.

The owner said it's been a team effort to secure the glasses. She also said she has not seen anything like this before.

"I have maxed out friends credit cards, exhausted my kids. My neighbors have volunteered," said Suzy Blesch, the owner. "I have staff that normally see me in October who are working. I've never experienced anything like this on a single product in the 32 years I've been here."

The owner said they will also have about 3,500 more glasses for walk-in customers starting Friday.

Hurry in, they are no longer taking reservations.

