Warrick Trails group connecting community though multi-use trail

Work is underway on creating more than 30 miles of multi-use trail across parts of the Tri-State.

Crews just finished a portion of the path from Anderson Road to the Victoria National Golf Course subdivision.

The project is broken into six segments. The trail will eventually be about 30 miles long and stretch from Boonville to Vanderburgh County.

It will also help connect schools, parks, and businesses in the area.

"We're focusing on healthy living for our residents," Warrick Wellness Pathways President Howard Nevins said. "It's also in conjunction with economic development the people want to move to our area. Most want healthy living and healthy lifestyles, and it's a big attraction for people to move to Southern Indiana and for employers to get employees it's a good recruitment tool."

On Monday, crews will begin installing trail heads along the path.

"There will be rental bikes, exercise equipment, tools for fixing your bike, and then also stuff for people walking dogs, and benches for people to sit and relax," Nevins said.

The project is set to be completed by 2019.

