Two overdoses at the same house in a little more than a week

Heroin nearly killed two more people in Evansville. We're told the men overdosed under the same roof a little more than a week apart.

First responders were called to the 200 block of North Spring Street Wednesday afternoon.

The homeowner tells 14 News his daughter and her boyfriend live in the basement. However, he says it was a different male friend of his daughter's who overdosed on heroin. Narcan was administered by medical professionals. The man eventually woke up and walked out to the ambulance. However, he wouldn't give his name to police and no form was identification was located. He was then taken to Deaconess Hospital.

"Some of the intel we're being told, it is being manufactured, cut, then shipped out of Mexico and they're doing it in a manner that is so cheap that the abundance is out there to some users who maybe didn't have the ability to buy that drug in the past," Captain Andy Chandler with 14 News said.

Evansville police confirm no arrests were made at the house Wednesday. However, Captain Chandler says they've seen more heroin here in Evansville than ever before.

"They’re still so adamant about getting that next high they’ll go ahead and stick that needle in their arm even though that risk is still out there – that just shows you the power this drug has to addict someone," Capt. Chandler added.

Across Indiana, 1,245 people died from drug overdoses in 2015. That's according to the most recent data from the CDC. The number is slightly higher in Kentucky.

And Kentucky is confronting the drug epidemic statewide. They've had a program in their prisons for about a year now helping addicts recover.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.