Dawson Springs PD prepping K9 car for eclipse

Dawson springs police are hoping their K9 squad car will be ready in time for the solar eclipse.

This is one of the final steps in restarting their K9 program.

It's an extra nose out in the field when around 10,000 through 15,000 people come to town for the eclipse. Their new K9, Shooter, isn't officially certified but can go on runs as long as officer Richard Cobb is with him. They're hoping this car will be ready to hold both of them by next week.

"If you have a fully trained dog, it doesn't do any good to not be able to transport it anywhere," Cobb said. "It's specifically designed to be able to keep the dog safe cool and in the proper mindset that it needs to be in."

Around $3,000 in donations from the public helped pay for the upgrades. Cobb said Shooter isn't trained for take downs, only to detect four different kinds of drugs. In some cases, that won't require a warrant.

"There are certain things that an officer can and cannot do. Having a K9 available, the supreme court has ruled that an open air sniff of luggage or a vehicle is not a search," Cobb said.

Officer Cobb said if the car is ready, this weekend will be the first time he goes in the field.

