New Harmony Bridge Study Results Revealed

A study on renovating the New Harmony Bridge is now complete. The results include three options for the bridge.

The study which started in January took longer than expected, but it's now finished.

The study revealed a couple of rehab options that would reopen the bridge that's been shut down for several years.

Regional Cities Initiative Project Director, Lora Arneberg, said the temporary solution would take care of the maintenance needs of the bridge and create a pedestrian walkway, for about $600,000.

The other full rehab option is more long term and would replace the approaches on both sides but cost between $8 and $10 million.

Arneberg said a third option simply gets rid of the bridge for about $1 million. Arneberg also said more details would be explained at the next council meeting.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.