Man accused of robbing father-in-law in jail after being released from hospital

The man Ohio County deputies say kidnapped and robbed his father-in-law is out of the hospital and now in jail.

Ronald Duane Herrin II was arrested Thursday after being released from the hospital.

Ronald and his wife, Emily Herrin, are facing several charges after deputies learned they tied up Emily's dad, Ronnie Leach and his son, locked them in a bedroom closet and then stole Leach's car and cash.

Deputies say the pair then drove to Indiana to buy heroin.

We're told Leach's father stopped by the next day at the home in Beaver Dam and found them tied up. They say Emily and Ronald were both passed out on a bed.

They were taken to the hospital to recover from a heroin overdose. Emily was arrested Tuesday after she was released from the hospital.

Ronald has been charged with robbery, kidnapping of adult and minor, wanton endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

