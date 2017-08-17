Woman who found Aleah's body arrested again

Cathy Murray is back in the Vanderburgh County jail.

Murray made headlines earlier this year after finding missing teen Aleah Beckerle's body.

According to a police report, Murray was seen exiting a stolen vehicle.

Officers confronted her, and she gave them two false names before admitting she was lying.

She was arrested last month on several drug charges including meth possession.

