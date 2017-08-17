Play Video Big things expected from Aces Men's Soccer in '17

The Missouri Valley Conference has released its pre-season poll for the upcoming men's soccer season Thursday, and big things are expected from the University of Evansville in 2017.

Evansville is picked to finish second in the MVC, earning one first place vote. UE is just behind Loyola, which is the pick to win the conference regular season title. They garnered five first place votes. Missouri State, which picked up the remaining first place nod, is picked to finish third in the league.

The Valley also released its annual pre-season all-conference team, with the Purple Aces placing three players on the squad in senior midfielder Ian McGrath (New Lenox, Ill.), junior forward Zac Blaydes (Midway, Ky.) and sophomore defender Simon Waever (Holte, Denmark).

For McGrath, the honor comes one day after he was named to the prestigious Mac Hermann Trophy Watch List.

The Aces opened training camp Wednesday, with the exhibition opener against IUPUI scheduled for Sunday, August 20 at 5 pm at Arad McCutchan Stadium.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations