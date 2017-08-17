Police investigating shooting at Evansville home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating shooting at Evansville home

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police were called to reported shooting on North Spring Street.

According to a police report, the victim told officers someone fired gunshots into her home.

Police said three children were inside, and no one was hurt.

The woman told police she fired her gun in self defense, and the gunman took off in a black Dodge Charger.

