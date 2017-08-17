Mesker Park Zoo has new rare salamander

Mesker Park Zoo has a new water feature and animal for you!

The zoo now has a man-made stream filled with a rare salamander.

The goal is to get the species to breed inside the pond.

There are chillers and pumps that make it feel like a naturally flowing river.

The hope is the captive eastern hellbenders will be fooled and will lay eggs in the stream.

Hellbenders can grow two or more feet long and live up to 30 years.

Their numbers are shrinking in the wild.

