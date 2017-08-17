Eclipse chat with NASA

NASA will be covering the eclipse all over the country, and that includes western Kentucky.

We'll be set up right next to them at "The Point of Greatest Eclipse" in Hopkinsville.

Krista McEnany had a chance to chat with NASA about what they're looking forward to next week.

"So it's going to be so amazing, the eclipse," says NASA scientist Nicholeen Viall, "the moon crosses in front of the sun, casting its shadow down on the Earth."

And NASA will be learning a lot from this.

"NASA is so excited to be looking at this eclipse. There's two things we're really interested in. One, the sun, this is a unique opportunity to see the solar corona. That's the solar atmosphere," says Viall.

That's the part of the sun you'll see during totality.

"It peaks around the moon and we don't usually get to see that," says Viall. "Another thing is we're looking at how the Earth is responding, how the atmosphere is changing because of this decreased sunlight."

They're getting their whole team involved.

"We have stations all across the country, doing scientific measurements, covering what the total solar eclipse looks like, we have balloons taking measurements," says Viall.

They're even taking to the skies for their measurements

"We have a science experiment on an airplane. We can't fly as fast as the eclipse of course. The eclipse goes across the entire country in 90 minutes. But moving in the direction of the eclipse, they can get a much longer totality. Much longer than the 2 and a half minutes that we get on the ground, and then of course they don't have to contend with the lower clouds that we have to contend with."

They also want your help and all you need is a few simple tools.

"We're trying to gather from everybody. Anybody who has a thermometer and a smart phone can load the GLOBE observer app onto their smart phone and take data for us. Be a citizen scientist. Help NASA understand how the atmosphere is responding. Is the temperature changing where you are, is it staying the same? We want to know so help us out with that," says Viall.

Even if you're not in the path of totality, you can still help.

"Even if you're in the partial phases of the eclipse or outside the band of totality, still we want you to please help us and take data and enter it into your GLOBE observer app," says Viall.

You can find more information on the GLOBE Observer app here.

