Thunderbolts add youth, depth to roster

Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Pyle has signed a trio of rookies to attend training camp in October. Jackson Leef, Brandon Wahlin and Mike Kelly will join the string of returning players already slated to skate for the Thunderbolts.

“With the returning players from last year, I feel all the rookies we are bringing in play the same game and have the same qualities and mentality of our core group,” said Pyle.

Jackson Leef (Forward) — Leef spent 2016-17 skating in his fourth year with Westfield State University. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward played 26 games for Westfield last year, earning 19 goals and 21 assists. Last year, the Fort Wayne, Ind. native also played five games with Knoxville Ice Bears and six games with Peoria Rivermen. “An offensive two-way forward out of Westfield State University,” said Pyle. “He finished the season in the SPHL and is an Indiana native. He is a systems guy and will fit in with the guys we have here very well. He has gotten better every year and I feel he will have a great year for us.”

Brandon Wahlin (Forward) — The St. Paul, Minn. native played for Hamline University last year, playing 26 games for The Piper. He earned 7 goals and 21 assists for 28 points. The 5-foot-8, 168-pound forward also played eight games with Pensacola Ice Flyers last year. “He is a hard working forward out of Hamline University in Minnesota that put up great numbers in college,” said Pyle. “He’s an aggressive forechecker, with great speed and can play in any situation. His speed and work ethic is as good as anyone I have had. I look forward to working with him.”

Mike Kelly (Forward) — The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Stoneham, Mass. native is coming out of UMass-Dartmouth, where he played for three years. Last year, Kelly played 20 games, earning 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points. “A high scoring forward out of UMass Dartmouth that has been consistent all four years of his college career,” said Pyle. “A great leader that works hard, skates well and is another solid two-way player. He, along with Brandon and Jackson, should add us the young depth that can make a team better as the year goes on.”

Leef, Wahlin and Kelly join the growing October training camp roster, made up of Dylan Clarke, Tommy Fiorentino, Mark Petaccio, Chase Nieuwendyk, Brandon Lubin, Cory Melkert, Al Graves, Nick D’Avolio, Tanner Milliron, John Scorcia, Dave Williams and Frank Schumacher.

“We want to be a hard working group that plays the same game every night,” said Pyle. “Hopefully I can make them understand the importance of a team concept.”

Season tickets are as low as $11 per game. To order your tickets for next season, call 812-422-BOLT.

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolts Media Relations