Officials start group for bypass to connect Dubois Co. to main interstate

Officials are trying to get a road called I-67 that would keep Dubois County connected to the major interstate.

Dubois County Council is the first to be a part of an authority with the goal to get a bypass road built.

Several different commissions and groups have wanted something like this for the past five years.

Dubois County Commissioner Chad Blessinger said state laws recently changed allowing private and public sectors to be involved to push this project forward.

Blessinger said in the past, you would have to wait for the state to build it, but now they are forming a "development association" between local governments.

He said they'll be reaching out to Jasper, Huntingburg, and Spencer County officials in the coming weeks to join.

If they do, then the goal is for all parties to pitch in money for the project to then go to the state.

If Jasper, Huntingburg, and Spencer County get on board, then a five person committee will be created to control the funding.

