Hopkins Co. Chamber of Commerce selling eclipse glasses

If you're still looking to buy some glasses for the solar eclipse, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has you covered.

They're selling them throughout the weekend with the county's tourism and convention commission.

The chamber decided to buy these once they found out some people were buying ones that weren't certified.

We're told the glasses have been approved by NASA.

They found them through a list of approved vendors, and these glasses were on the top of that list.

Each pair is between $1 and $2. You can buy as many as you want.

With glasses in high demand, people are coming from all over the Tri-State, and some are looking out for others.

The chamber president said they're selling around a few thousand pairs of glasses a day.

