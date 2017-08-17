Dunkin' Donuts coming to old McDonald's building on N. First Ave.

Evansville police were called to reported shooting on North Spring Street.More >>
Evansville police were called to reported shooting on North Spring Street.More >>
The Area Plan Commission says the popular donut chain will move into the old McDonald's building on North First Avenue. The location will also include a Baskin Robbins.More >>
The Area Plan Commission says the popular donut chain will move into the old McDonald's building on North First Avenue. The location will also include a Baskin Robbins.More >>
Mesker Park Zoo has a new water feature and animal for you!More >>
Mesker Park Zoo has a new water feature and animal for you!More >>
Rathbone Retirement Community in Evansville is closing. Property owner Charles Ludwyck confirmed the closure to 14 News.More >>
Rathbone Retirement Community in Evansville is closing. Property owner Charles Ludwyck confirmed the closure to 14 News.More >>
It happened around 3:00 a.m. at the weigh station on U.S. 41 just before the Twin Bridges.More >>
It happened around 3:00 a.m. at the weigh station on U.S. 41 just before the Twin Bridges.More >>
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
If you are planning to watch the solar eclipse on August 21, you need to protect your eyes!More >>
If you are planning to watch the solar eclipse on August 21, you need to protect your eyes!More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>