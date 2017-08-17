Dunkin' Donuts coming to old McDonald's building on N. First Ave.

Dunkin' Donuts is coming to Evansville.

The Area Plan Commission says the popular donut chain will move into the old McDonald's building on North First Avenue. The location will also include a Baskin Robbins.

The permit to start work on the building could come as soon as Monday.

Earlier this year, Dunkin donuts said they will be bringing 6 new locations to the area.

[PREVIOUS: Dunkin' Donuts set to open several Evansville locations]

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.