"World Guy" walks from Louisville to Hopkinsville for solar eclipse

Many people headed for Hopkinsville are about to see something they've never seen before, and we're not talking about the just the eclipse.

Some of them are going to see a man pushing a 6-foot diameter globe down the highway.

Erik Bendl is "World Guy." He's walking from Louisville to Hopkinsville in time for the Total Solar Eclipse.

He told us he only made it five miles on Wednesday, and it's not because he's a slow walker. This guy attracts a lot of attention, and people want to stop and talk to him.

"I started at nine and was preparing to leave the Piggly Wiggly. By 12, I got about 50 feet," Bendl told 14 News. "I got five miles all day, and it was a wonderful day because my message is, my reason is to talk to people and my message is to walk a little every day to keep diabetes away, or under control and sometimes turn it around."

Bendl is walking to raise awareness about diabetes.

He said walking with his globe to a total solar eclipse seemed like the perfect fit.

