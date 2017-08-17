Several Tri-State 'coal counties' among those receiving refunds from Kentucky

More than two dozen of Kentucky's coal counties will be receiving refunds from the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Matt Bevin announced fiscal courts in 29 counties will receive refunds totaling $149,425 from mining permit and acreage fees. The amounts of refunds are based on acreage fees paid by coal companies.

The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources collects mine permit and acreage fees and returns a portion of those fees to coal-producing counties for projects to be determined by the local fiscal courts.

The recipients and amounts are as follows (Tri-State counties are bolded):

Bell County $12,525

Boyd County $500

Breathitt County $2,050

Clay County $375

Daviess County $875

Elliot County $250

Floyd County $9,216.67

Harlan County $11,537.50

Hopkins County $3,062.50

Jackson County $250

Johnson County $3,970.83

Knott County $6,416.67

Knox County $1,591.67

Laurel County $375

Lawrence County $5,016.67

Leslie County $10,325

Letcher County $4,595.83,

Magoffin County $387.50

Martin County $2,145.83

McLean County $6,462.50

Morgan County $1,650

Muhlenberg County $1,875

Ohio County $9462.50

Owsley County $479.17

Perry County $10,291.67

Pike County $35,650

Union County $812.50

Webster County $1,062.50

Whitley County $6,212.50

