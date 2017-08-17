Several Tri-State 'coal counties' among those receiving refunds - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Several Tri-State 'coal counties' among those receiving refunds from Kentucky

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

More than two dozen of Kentucky's coal counties will be receiving refunds from the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Matt Bevin announced fiscal courts in 29 counties will receive refunds totaling $149,425 from mining permit and acreage fees. The amounts of refunds are based on acreage fees paid by coal companies.

The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources collects mine permit and acreage fees and returns a portion of those fees to coal-producing counties for projects to be determined by the local fiscal courts. 

The recipients and amounts are as follows (Tri-State counties are bolded)

  • Bell County $12,525
  • Boyd County $500
  • Breathitt County $2,050
  • Clay County $375
  • Daviess County $875
  • Elliot County $250
  • Floyd County $9,216.67
  • Harlan County $11,537.50
  • Hopkins County $3,062.50
  • Jackson County $250
  • Johnson County $3,970.83
  • Knott County $6,416.67
  • Knox County $1,591.67
  • Laurel County $375
  • Lawrence County $5,016.67
  • Leslie County $10,325
  • Letcher County $4,595.83,
  • Magoffin County $387.50
  • Martin County  $2,145.83
  • McLean County $6,462.50
  • Morgan County  $1,650
  • Muhlenberg County $1,875
  • Ohio County $9462.50
  • Owsley County $479.17
  • Perry County $10,291.67
  • Pike County $35,650
  • Union County $812.50
  • Webster County $1,062.50
  • Whitley County $6,212.50

