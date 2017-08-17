N. Posey Vikings on track with new bench boss

Friday is the start of the high school football season and we continue to countdown to Touchdown Live with a look at the North Posey Vikings who have a new bench boss.

Former Princeton head coach Waylon Schenk has taken over the Vikings program after the retiring of long time coach Paul Rynkiewich.

They are figuring out how to replace 11 seniors they lost to graduation, and coach Schenk said so far so good.

They have some top notch starters making their return like Alex Stewart back in the backfield along with Jesse Kissel who will be looked at for additional carries as well.

Their quarterback Drake Rogers is also back under center and their defense is clicking.

Coach Schenk is taking his same philosophies and strategies he had at Princeton and applying them at North Posey, and he is pretty pleased with how things are clicking.

