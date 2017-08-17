IN Dept. of Homeland Security holds workshop on disaster preps

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has brought emergency management agencies together to prepare in case of a large-scale disaster.

They held a workshop that provided helpful tips to first responders.

Homeland Security officials focused on how state agencies, local agencies, and the private sector can better prepare and work together to improve response to a catastrophic event.

Officials say communication is key when responding to a potential disaster.

"To have this type of platform. To have these people working together talking about things before something were to happen is a very big step," said Bryan Langlet, the Indiana Homeland Security executive director.

Indiana Homeland Security staff will continue to work with public and private partners across the state to develop relationships.

