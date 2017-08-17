VIDEO: NASA tells 14 News what they're looking forward to for th - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: NASA tells 14 News what they're looking forward to for the eclipse

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

NASA will be covering the eclipse all over the country, and that includes western Kentucky.  14 News will be set up right next to them at the point of greatest eclipse in Hopkinsville.  

Krista McEnany had a chance to chat with NASA about what they're looking forward to next week.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly